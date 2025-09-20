Hyderabad: Police Arrest Fraudsters For Cheating

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad CCS police, who arrested businesswoman M. Sandhya Rani and her business partner Y. Ramdas in a cheating case, intensified the probe after the accused reportedly collected Rs 70 crore from known persons offering high interests.

A few days ago, the CCS police registered cases against the duo based on a complaint lodged by victims. During the investigation, police arrested Sandhya Rani and her business partner Ramdas for cheating the victim to the tune of Rs 70 crore. Police said both the fraudsters are running a business — Sri Sai Enterprise in Kukatpally — and they collected huge money from known persons.The accused reportedly offered shares in their business and collected the amount by creating fake and forged documents. After collecting the amount, the accused denied returning the amount. The police collected details of the accused such as bank statements, and lockers suspecting the diversion of funds.