Hyderabad: Pillion-Rider Dies, Motorcyclist Injured While Making Reel on Vijayawada Highway

Hyderabad: The pillion-rider died and the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries when their two-wheeler crashed while they were making a reel on the Vijayawada national highway, Hayathnagar police said on Sunday. The victim was identified as Shiva and the rider as Sampath.

A video of the incident was posted on social media. The latest accident adds to the series of incidents where people trying to create social media content with stunts have lost their lives.

Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said, “It is really disturbing how youths are losing their lives to something like this. Putting lives at risk is not just worth it.”

Asked about what measures will be taken to thwart such attempts, Sudheer Babu said, “They usually do such things on NH or hilly areas where the police can’t reach quickly. But we are making our officers vigilant and holding awareness programmes with youth committees, who can further assist their members.”

He said the police would install signboards in stunt-prone areas. “We can’t ban it, but we will try our best to handle the situation by proposing appropriate initiatives.”

Hyderabad traffic additional commissioner of police P. Vishwa Prasad said, “It’s becoming more difficult to stop such incidents, but we are still trying to identify areas where this happens or where Youtube or Instagram culture is more prevalent. Once identified, we will be holding awareness programmes.”