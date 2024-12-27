Hyderabad: People Fondly Recall Singh’s Initiatives

Hyderabad: The people of Telangana fondly remembered the contributions of former prime minister Manmohan Singh to the state during his tenure from 2004 to 2014, particularly his efforts to uplift the underprivileged and boost the state’s IT sector.

One of the landmark initiatives during his tenure was the second phase of land distribution for the landless poor, launched in Medak district in August 2005. This programme led by the Congress government under then chief minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh, aimed to distribute one lakh acres of land to landless families.

Dr Singh inaugurated the initiative at a massive public meeting at the CSI Grounds in Medak on August 21, 2005.

During the event, 23,584 beneficiaries from undivided Medak district were identified, with 10 beneficiaries from the district’s 10 Assembly constituencies receiving land pattas directly from Dr Singh and Dr Rajashekhar Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Singh praised the state government’s commitment to poverty alleviation and described the programme as a step toward empowering the poor and uplifting them above the poverty line.

Another significant contribution of Dr Singh’s government was the approval of the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for Hyderabad. On September 9, 2012, the Union Cabinet chaired by Dr Singh gave in-principle approval for the project, which aimed to transform Hyderabad into a global IT hub.

The ITIR, proposed across 202 square kilometres, was designed as a self-contained integrated knowledge cluster, encompassing IT campuses in Cyberabad, Gachibowli, Madhapur, and extending to areas like Adibatla, Uppal, and Pocharam. With an investment of Rs 4,863 crore in its

in the initial phases, the project promised to generate Rs 3.11 lakh crore in direct revenues, create 15 lakh jobs, and significantly boost IT exports.

Dr Singh’s government formally approved the ITIR project on November 13, 2013, releasing Rs 165 crore for the development of external infrastructure. However, following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and formation of Telangana state in 2014 and the subsequent change in government at the Centre, the ITIR project was shelved.

In 2018, the BJP-led NDA government officially announced the scrapping of the ambitious project, which had been expected to accelerate Telangana’s IT and economic growth.

Despite these setbacks, Dr Singh’s initiatives remain etched in the memories of Telangana’s people, who regard his tenure as a time of progressive policies aimed at inclusive development and economic empowerment.