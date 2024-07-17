Hyderabad: People Celebrate Toli Ekadasi with Devotion

Hyderabad: All temples of Lord Venkateshwara in the city saw a sea of devotees on the occasion of Toli Ekadasi. A devotional atmosphere marked the day, for which several Lord Venkateshwara temples in the city were decked up in flowers, carried out rituals, and offered special prayers.

Since the government declared a holiday for Muharram, a large number of devotees, all dressed in traditional attire, visited the temples to worship Lord Venkateswara and seek His blessings. This festival is celebrated for Lord Vishnu or His avataras.

“The meaning of ‘Toli’ is first or start, which denotes the beginning of all festivals. Festivals after Toli Ekadasi include Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Makar Sankranti, Maha Shivaratri, Hanuman Jayanti, and Dasara,” said Sasi Kumar, Lord Venkateshwara temple priest in Srinagar Colony.

People also celebrate Toli Ekadasi at home with their families and some of the devotees join local rath yatras that temples hold to mark Toli Ekadasi, the priest said. “This festival is seen as a way to cleanse the body and mind, bringing health, wellness, and happiness,” he added.

"From the morning, the devotee turnout was higher compared to other days. With the festival falling on a holiday, people are visiting the temple with their families and distributing prasadam to others in the temple,” the priest added.