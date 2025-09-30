Hyderabad, Parts of Telangana, See 2-Day Saddula Bathukamma

Hyderabad: There’s no stopping Bathukamma, the season of prosperity, that came alive on September 21. The state government had officially declared Tuesday, September 30, as the last day for the festivities to end with Saddula Bathukamma — two days ahead of Dasara. But that is not to be.

Devotees from many districts, including Hyderabad, celebrated Saddula Bathukamma a day ahead of the last day even as the state is set to bid farewell to the floral festival on Tuesday, thanks to the tradition.

Tradition has it that the ritual of offering Gauri Amma (the auspicious turmeric idol of Goddess Parvati) should not be performed on a Tuesday, hence many women completed the celebrations on Monday. However, India being diverse as it is, other devotees from many parts of state who follow the auspicious date of Durga Ashtami chose to celebrate Bathukamma on Tuesday.

Monday’s celebrations also saw the official Bathukamma festival organised by the state government bagging two new Guinness World Records — one for the tallest Bathukamma and the second for the largest Telangana folk dance. The event at the Saroornagar Stadium was graced by Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri and others.

Meanwhile, festivities were in full swing right from temples in far-flung places to the localities with women clapping, dancing and singing in joy around Bathukammas — before immersions — to the sound of music belted out by DJs who mixed traditional Bathukamma tunes with Hollywood and Tollywood blockbuster songs.

Speaking on why she chose to hold festivities a day ahead of the government’s scheduled day of Tuesday, Madhuri, a homemaker, told Deccan Chronicle, “Most of Hyderabad celebrated Bathukamma on Monday as we do not offer Gauri Amma on Tuesdays.”

Offering a conflictive perspective, Ambika P., one of the onlookers of the festivities at Malkajgiri, said, “We will celebrate Saddula Bathukamma on Durga Ashtami as advised by our priest. We will observe it tomorrow. Please do visit us.”

K. Gajanand Maharaj of Vittlashwara Bala Bakt Samaj of Hyderabad added that Bathukamma is the festival of Bharat, so women celebrate accordingly. As on Monday, Ashtami arrived by evening, which most women revere and celebrate.

Designated ponds and spots near lakes arranged by municipalities were flooded with women who were clad in colourful attire carrying Bathukammas. After exchanging turmeric and kumkum, they immersed their respective floral arrangements with piety. They left the venues full of devotion and satisfaction but not before sharing the delicious homemade prasadam.

Meanwhile, the Telangana tourism department has organised a grand floral parade with 2,500 women from self-help groups participating on Tank Bund on September 30.