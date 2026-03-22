Hyderabad Parsis Usher in Navroz Spirit

Hyderabad: The Zoroastrian community, an age‑old part of Hyderabad’s fabric, celebrated Jamshedi Navroz, the Parsi New Year, on Saturday with prayers, cultural programmes and festive gatherings. The spring equinox festival symbolises renewal, hope and the triumph of light.

Morning prayers were held at fire temples, where priests and community members offered the Haft Sin table with traditional items. In the evening, celebrations featured Threads of Fire, a cultural programme highlighted by a fashion show. Over 80 members participated, showcasing traditional outfits curated by Farah Bhagat and Binifer Mistry.

Felicitations honoured outstanding community figures, including Piruz Khambatta, chairman and managing director of Rasna, and designer Veera Dhavan of label Nergisse. Organiser Shayan Bisney said, “This is one of its kind, bringing traditional style alive.”

Community member Antia described the event as “top class,” followed by a sit‑down Parsi dinner and drinks. More than 800 Parsis from the twin cities attended.

Navroz, rooted in over 3,000 years of Zoroastrian tradition, marks the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. Observed by over 300 million people across Central Asia, the Middle East and India, it remains a time for togetherness, gratitude and fresh beginnings.