Hyderabad: OU To Host Vanijya 2024

Hyderabad: The Department of Commerce at Osmania University (OU) will soon host Vanijya 2024, the Telangana Commerce Postgraduates Meet, to be held on July 19-20. The event will take place at the Department of Commerce, OU, and will bring together MCom students from various universities across Telangana, including constituent and affiliated colleges.

The fest is designed to uncover and celebrate the hidden talents among commerce postgraduate students by providing a platform for them to showcase their skills through a range of formal and informal events. The unveiling ceremony for the event’s poster was held today, featuring the Registrar of OU Prof. P. Laxminarayana.

The event was also attended by several distinguished guests, including OSD to vice-chancellor Prof. B. Reddya Naik, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce Prof. M. Gangadhar and Head of the Department of Commerce Prof. D. Chennappa, among others. The meet will feature a variety of events aimed at challenging and inspiring participants, encouraging them to push their boundaries and excel in their chosen fields. This two-day event promises to be a significant occasion, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition among commerce students in Telangana, a press statement said.

Participants and interested parties seeking further details can reach out via email at dcouvanijya2024@gmail.com.