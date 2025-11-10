Hyderabad on High Alert After Delhi Blast

HYDERABAD: In the wake of an explosion in car near Delhi's Red Fort Metro station on Monday, the Telangana police have intensified security measures across the state, additional director general of police (law and order) Mahesh Bhagwat said.

“We have informed all commissioners and superintendents of police to stay vigilant, step up security and conduct intensified vehicle checks,” Bhagwat told Deccan Chronicle.

Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the city was placed on high alert following the incident. “If anyone notices suspicious activity, they should dial 100. The police will respond immediately,” he said.





Bhagwat urged citizens to remain calm and avoid circulating unverified information. “We appeal to people not to panic or fall prey to fake news, which only worsens the situation. All unit officers have been instructed to stay alert and available,” he said.

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said patrolling had been intensified across key junctions and public spaces. An officer from the intelligence wing of Telangana police added that background coordination with local units had been stepped up.



