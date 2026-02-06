Hyderabad on Cusp of Infra Transformation, Says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said Hyderabad was undergoing a major infrastructural transformation, with more than 45 projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore underway across the city.

He added that since December 2024, projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore were under implementation, with the government extending support, ensuring faster clearances, and working closely with industry.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India’s (CREDAI) three-day Hyderabad Property Show here, Bhatti said the Telangana Rising Vision launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had positioned Hyderabad as a strong urban economic centre, driven by employment generation, innovation, and global investments.

Speaking at the event, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Hyderabad was emerging as a premier investment destination, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu attracting investments across IT, hospitality, tourism and allied sectors.

The property show featured more than 300 projects of Credai-Hyderabad members, approved by the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA). The intention was to ensure that visitors engaged only with verified and compliant developments.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao said stamp and registration revenues had grown five to six times since 2014. He said annual revenue from the stamps and registration department, which was around Rs 3,000 crore earlier, had risen to nearly Rs 15,000 crore, despite a brief slowdown during the Covid period.

Credai-Hyderabad president N. Jaideep Reddy said Hyderabad’s real estate sector continued to stand out nationally for its structural strength, long-term stability and resilience, while president-elect B. Jagannath Rao said the city had evolved into a multi-dimensional global city, moving beyond its identity as a technology hub to become a destination for innovation, lifestyle and long-term capital investment.

On the first day, homebuyers explored a wide range of residential and commercial offerings, including apartments, villas, plotted developments and office spaces across established residential areas and emerging growth corridors of Hyderabad.