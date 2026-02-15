Hyderabad on Alert: Domestic Help Burglaries Spike

Hyderabad: A pattern of calculated home burglaries involving domestic workers, especially of Nepalese origin, has raised concerns over background verification and regulation of placement agencies in the city. Cases of theft involving contracted workers have been reported from Kacheguda, Karkhana and the latest in Jubilee Hills where jewelry worth ₹1.3 crore was stolen.

The offences always involved forceful restraint, gagging of victims and spiking of drinks to incapacitate homeowners before valuables were looted.

In Kacheguda last year, two domestic helps allegedly drugged a businessman and his wife before decamping with nearly one kilogram of gold and ₹70 lakh in cash. When the wife briefly regained consciousness after hearing noises, she was reportedly threatened with dire consequences. No arrests have been made so far.

An officer connected to the case said teams pursued leads persistently and even travelled up to the Indo-Nepal border but could not trace the accused. “These gangs operate meticulously. One member usually escapes to Nepal first and disposes of the stolen property there. Others scatter to different states, take shelter with acquaintances, and eventually make their way to Nepal. Once they cross the border, it becomes extremely difficult to catch them,” the officer said.

A similar method was observed in a 2025 case in Karkhana where a retired Army officer was beaten and tied up by a Nepal-based theft gang. The victim managed to overpower them briefly and attempted to catch hold of the accused before they fled with ₹25 lakh in cash and gold ornaments. Police later arrested four suspects a couple of months after the incident.

An officer said that in both Kacheguda and Karkhana cases, the domestic workers were hired through word-of-mouth recommendations. Neighbours or other helpers shared contacts informally, with no formal background verification.

The recent Jubilee Hills burglary involved staff hired in an agency-mediated transaction. Two helpers of Nepal origin were employed through a placement agency barely 15 days before they allegedly orchestrated the theft when the homeowners were away.

Following the Jubilee Hills theft, Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar ordered immediate action, and special teams fanned out towards border locations, eventually nabbing five accused in the case. Police sources said swift coordination helped prevent the suspects from crossing over.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Cyberabad police commissioner Dr M. Ramesh said the Commissionerate housed migrants, including domestic and construction workers from Nepal and other regions. “We will assist communities and agencies in conducting proper background checks,” he said.

Dr Ramesh said it was important for households to approach the police for verification. “There is also a possibility of the staff submitting forged documents, then comes societal pressure. The other acquaintances who are aware that the person is a criminal, there is a societal pressure on them to act and give information to the police pertaining his previous cases or activities,” he said.

Dr Ramesh noted that such incidents create havoc within residential communities and leave families traumatised.