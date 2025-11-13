Hyderabad on Alert After Delhi Blast

Hyderabad: In the wake of the devastating car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, authorities in Hyderabad have raised security protocols and initiated investigations to check for any local connection to the broader terror module involved.

The explosion in Delhi has been officially declared a terrorist incident, triggering heightened vigilance in major cities including Hyderabad.

In Hyderabad, the city’s police commissionerates issued an alert across the tri-zone jurisdictions and conducted extensive screenings at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) during the night to pre-empt any threat of spill-over.

While no direct involvement of Hyderabad-based individuals in the blast has been publicly confirmed so far, investigative agencies are examining whether members of the terror module uncovered in Delhi—the so-called “white-collar” network of medical professionals and radicals—have any operational or logistical links in Telangana. Reports cite one suspect doctor originally from Hyderabad among the six arrested in the Delhi investigation.

Explosives found during earlier raids in Delhi-region investigations included large quantities of ammonium nitrate. Agencies are analysing whether similar materials or recruitment networks are present elsewhere in the country, including in Hyderabad.

City police in Hyderabad have increased checks at strategic locations, railway stations, airports and major public venues. Officials say intelligence sharing between central and state units has been intensified. A senior Hyderabad police official said, “We are monitoring travel patterns, suspicious financial transfers and known associates of the Delhi case. At present, we have no specific alert of threat targeting Hyderabad, but we cannot rule out any connection.”

Public awareness campaigns in Hyderabad are also underway. The police have issued advisories urging citizens to report unattended vehicles in crowded marketplaces, suspicious behaviour, and have stepped up sniffer-dog deployment in major transit hubs.