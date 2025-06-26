Hyderabad: Officials Seize House After Sons Evict 90-Year-Old Mother

Shakuntala Bai, a nonagenarian, had been living in the family home with one of her sons following the death of her husband several years ago. However, instead of providing care in her old age, her two sons reportedly neglected and forcibly evicted her. She is currently residing with her younger daughter in Saidabad.

In February 2024, Shakuntala Bai approached the Hyderabad District Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) along with members of the Senior Citizens Association. She requested that her sons be removed from the house and that she be restored to her rightful residence. The RDO summoned both sons and counseled them. They initially agreed to vacate the house and return possession to their mother. Despite this, they failed to do so over the following months.

Saidabad Tahsildar Jayashree issued a final notice three days ago, warning the sons to vacate the premises within two days or face government action. When the deadline passed without compliance and with the house found locked and the Tahsildar and her team proceeded to seize the property.











