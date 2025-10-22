Hyderabad; Officials Meet to Plan Rs 303-Crore Revamp of Cantonment's Drains and Roads

Hyderabad: Senior officials from multiple civic departments met on Wednesday to plan a Rs 303-crore infrastructure overhaul in the Secunderabad Cantonment, aimed at ending years of chronic flooding, damaged roads, and disjointed civic works.

The meeting, held at the Cantonment Board office, brought together representatives from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), and the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). Officials discussed how the funds would be used to implement a single, coordinated plan for stormwater and road development.

The Rs 303-crore allocation, received under the state government’s elevated corridor project, marks the first time the Cantonment has been granted such a large sum for civic works. The funds will go towards building new stormwater drains, widening existing ones, constructing culverts, and resurfacing internal roads across flood-prone neighbourhoods.

Officials said the focus is on simultaneous execution to prevent repeated digging and overlapping projects that have long inconvenienced residents. “This time, the goal is to fix the problem permanently,” said a senior engineer at the meeting. “We are mapping the entire drainage network to link it directly with the road system and identify flood-prone choke points.”

The plan also includes provisions for public feedback before tendering, allowing residents to share inputs on areas that require urgent attention. Citizens can submit their suggestions to the Cantonment Board within the next 30 days.

“Tenders are expected to be finalised by mid-November,” an official said. “Work will begin soon after, starting with the worst-affected localities.”

Officials at the meeting said the project will serve as a model for integrated civic planning, combining drainage, road, and water infrastructure into a single design framework. Once implemented, the upgrade is expected to significantly reduce seasonal flooding and road damage, which have plagued the Cantonment for years.