Hyderabad: Nursing student dies by suicide, foul play suspected

Hyderabad: A nursing student reportedly died by suicide in a hotel in Anjayyanagar under the Gachibowli police station limits on Monday. According to Gachibowli Inspector Anjaneyulu, 23-yesr-old student had come from Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district to witness Ganesh festivities in the city along with three friends -one female and two male friends and they stayed at a hotel in Anjayyanagar.



After having dinner on Sunday night, the girl student chose not to venture out with their friends citing a headache and stayed back in the hotel room. At around 3 am, when her friends returned to the hotel and knocked the door, they received no response. They informed hotel staff who opened the door using a master key, only to find the student hanging from the ceiling fan. Immediately, the hotel staff informed the police. The police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.



However, the student's parents alleged foul play claiming that their daughter had been raped and murdered. They lodged a complaint with the police. The student's father express his suspicions about the nature of the death, stating that she was not the type of person to take her own life.









