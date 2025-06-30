 Top
Hyderabad: Nine Cars Crash on ORR

Telangana
DC Web Desk
30 Jun 2025 10:04 AM IST

The driver applied sudden brakes while travelling at a high speed

The accident occurred as the first car, which was travelling at a high speed, suddenly came to a stop, and the other cars travelling behind it also crashed into each other. — Internet

Hyderabad: Nine cars crashed into each other on the ORR near Shamshabad on Monday morning. Passengers in these cars suffered minor injuries.

The accident occurred as the first car, which was travelling at a high speed, suddenly came to a stop, and the other cars travelling behind it also crashed into each other.

The accident led to traffic jam and vehicles were stranded for a 2-km stretch.

