Hyderabad Nehru Zoo Bags ISO Honour For 6th Year

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad has earned a new distinction, that of being the only zoo in the country to receive ISO certification for excellence in management for the sixth year in a row.

Presenting the ISO 9001:2015 certificate, forest and environment minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday congratulated zoo officials and staff for their hard work and dedication. The Nehru Zoo, established on October 6, 1963, is one of India’s largest zoos, and attracts more than 30 lakh visitors every year.

Surekha said Hyderabad’s zoo was the only one in the country to receive ISO 9001:2015 certification for six years in a row along with a prestigious five-star rating for excellence in zoo management. “This rating shows the zoo’s world-class standards in animal welfare, enclosure design, nutrition, veterinary care, conservation activities, research, and public education,” she said.

The minister complimented the zoo officials and staff for its conservation work, including successful breeding programmes for mugger crocodiles, Indian mouse deer, and long-billed vultures. The zoo has 2,184 animals from 198 different species, including mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.