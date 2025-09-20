 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: NDPL Worth Rs 21.8 Lakh Seized

Telangana
Syed Omar Farooq
20 Sept 2025 4:42 PM IST

The frisking will continue at hot spots, roads in the north and south Telangana till the festival concludes, Kiran said

Hyderabad: NDPL Worth Rs 21.8 Lakh Seized
x
The seized bottles. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Excise cops seized non-duty paid liquor worth Rs 21.80 lakh being smuggled into Hyderabad city, exclusively for Dasara festival from Goa and Haryana, in the early hours of Saturday. The joint operation was conducted by Hyderabad Excise Enforcement teams, along with Ranga Reddy District Task Force. They seized 585 bottles of NDPL.

Enforcement teams seized the contraband during frisking at Pahadishareef, said Rangareddy Enforcement AES Jeevan Kiran.

According to the Telangana Excise Act Sections 9,10, an individual is permitted to bring only a single liquor bottle into the state from other states. The frisking will continue at hot spots, roads in the north and south Telangana till the festival concludes, Kiran said.

Special teams were formed to check the smuggling of liquor basing on the instructions of Prohibition and Excise Director Shahnawaz Qasim.

In separate incidents, over 136 NDPL bottles were seized from various places in the twin cities. Of this, 72 were seized from Secunderabad and Hyderabad, 47 from Dhoolpet, total worth Rs 6.80 lakh. They were seized from different houses in twin cities. The case is under investigation, Shahnawaz said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
NDPL liquor 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Syed Omar Farooq
About the AuthorSyed Omar Farooq

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X