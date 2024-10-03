Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Files Defamation Case Against Surekha

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nagarjuna has filed a defamation case against minister Konda Surekha in Nampally court. Surekha made derogatory statements against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna in connection with the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.

The minister blamed former minister K.T. Rama Rao for the divorce of Chaitanya and Samantha. She said that KTR asked Nagarjuna to send Samantha in order to leave N-Convention, which later led to the divorce of Chaitanya and Samantha.

Her public statement was condemned by several commoners, apart from the film stars.

Following the severe backlash from various quarters, Konda Surekha withdrew her comments and tendered unconditional apology to Samantha. She said that her statements were not meant to hurt anyone.

However, despite the apology, actor Nagarjuna filed a defamation case against the minister.

KTR also served legal notice to Surekha saying that her statements were aimed at tarnishing his reputation. He expressed objection over the slanderous remarks by the minister.