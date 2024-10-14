Hyderabad: Mutton Rs 1,100 per kg as people prepare Dasara meal

Hyderabad:People started queuing up in large numbers early in the morning to buy mutton and chicken for Dasara celebrations at meat stores across Hyderabad over the weekend. The surge in demand led to mutton prices rising to ₹1,100 per kg, while chicken was sold at over ₹250 per kg.

Local meat vendors reported unprecedented crowds, with the rush beginning as early as Saturday morning and continuing throughout Sunday. Many families were preparing for the festival's grand celebrations, leading to long queues outside meat shops despite the steep prices.



"Dasara is an auspicious festival, and many families in the city celebrate it with meat. We anticipated high demand, but it was even higher since it fell on a weekend," said Shiva, a meat vendor in Himayatnagar.



Some customers expressed concern over the inflated prices but were willing to pay due to the cultural significance. "It's very costly, but it's a tradition in my household to cook Gongura chicken (sorrel chicken curry) for Dasara, so I'll buy it," said Rameshwar, who was waiting in line at Mothi Market near Chaderghat.



In addition to meat shops, bars and wine stores also witnessed heavy footfall in several parts of the city. With many people gathering to celebrate with friends and family, these outlets experienced long queues and increased demand for alcohol.



To ensure public safety, traffic police organised checkpoints and conducted searches at major intersections to prevent drunk driving incidents.