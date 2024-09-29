Hyderabad: Musi Riverfront Project to Transform Commuting

Hyderabad: The proposed 55-km-long east-west corridor along the Musi, heritage theme bridges, exclusive bridges for hawkers, recreational parks and business zones are some of the works that will be undertaken in the near future as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

This elevated corridor will connect Narsingi in the west to Nagole in the east and will primarily cut travel time. Presently, to reach Nagole from Narsingi people generally use the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which takes around 80 minutes via Bonguluru ORR junction. The other alternate routes are via Rajendranagar and Sun City.

However, during peak hours, traffic snarls at many locations are a common sight, irrespective of the route the commuter takes. The travel time is around two hours. Traffic woes worsen during peak hours and add to the commuting time.

“Once the east-west corridor is operational, the commute time will be slashed dramatically to a maximum of 40 minutes. In addition to saving time and ensuring hassle-free commute, the picturesque view along the stretch makes for a pleasant travel,” said an MA&UD official.

Similarly, all 17 bridges along the Musi will be renovated and aesthetics will be enhanced with theme-based beautification works.

“The idea is to showcase the richness of Hyderabad and Telangana. Our Puranapul bridge used to be as beautiful as the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris,” said an official from Musi River Front Development Corporation (MRDCL).

Officials of MRDCL also plan to develop the area around Musi as a trade centre by setting up commercial establishments, in addition to developing recreational centres and parks.