Hyderabad: Musi Evacuees Get Financial Help, Other Sops

Hyderabad: The Congress government would leave no stone unturned for the economic development of the families rehabilitated to 2 BHK houses from the Musi riverbed and buffer zone, said minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka. She distributed cheques worth Rs 3.44 crore to the members of 72 self-help groups (SHGs), who relocated from the Musi riverbed, at Praja Bhavan on Friday.

Each woman was given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh; Rs 60,000 of that amount needs to be repaid. Besides, the SHG members will be provided employment opportunities under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme. “The other assistance includes setting up anganwadi centres in their new locality and enrolling children in schools,” the minister explained.

Referring to the potable water problems these families were facing in the 2BHK houses, Seethakka said, "Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is working to fix all the issues and provide potable drinking water.”

AIMIM Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala, who was present at the event, said that people living near Musi would not suffer anymore. He said that 130 families who used to live on the Musi riverbed had been rehabilitated to 2BHK houses in Chanchalguda.

He recalled that the party used to relocate these families to temporary shelters during the floods in the river, and the suffering had ended. AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Moinuddin was present during the cheque distribution programme.