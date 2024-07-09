Top
Hyderabad: Mujra Party Busted in Moinabad

Reportedly, the youth had brought the girls from Delhi to take part in the party. Police reports said that the group was dancing half-naked when they were apprehended
Hyderabad: Mujra Party Busted in Moinabad
On a tip-off, the Moinabad police swung into action and detained all individuals involved in the party. — Screengrab from video

Hyderabad: Police busted a mujra party allegedly held at a farm house in Moinabad, in Hyderabad. Around 12 boys and 4 girls were arrested by the police on the premises.

Reportedly, the youth had brought the girls from Delhi to take part in the party. Police reports said that the group was dancing half-naked when they were apprehended.

On a tip-off, the Moinabad police swung into action and detained all individuals involved in the party. Police are yet to gather more details about those organizing the mujra party.

