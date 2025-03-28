 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: Mother Drowns 14-Day-Old Baby in Water Bucket, Tries to Pass It Off as Accident

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 March 2025 12:08 PM IST

Police investigations confirmed that she was responsible for the infant’s death.

Hyderabad: Mother Drowns 14-Day-Old Baby in Water Bucket, Tries to Pass It Off as Accident
x
A mother allegedly drowned her 14-day-old baby in a water bucket at Ali Nagar, Mailardevpally.

Hyderabad: In a horrific act, a mother allegedly drowned her 14-day-old baby in a water bucket at Ali Nagar, Mailardevpally. After committing the crime, she tried to stage the incident as an accident.

The woman claimed that she found the baby drowned in the bucket. However, police investigations confirmed that she was responsible for the infant’s death. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X