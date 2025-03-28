Hyderabad: Mother Drowns 14-Day-Old Baby in Water Bucket, Tries to Pass It Off as Accident

Hyderabad: In a horrific act, a mother allegedly drowned her 14-day-old baby in a water bucket at Ali Nagar, Mailardevpally. After committing the crime, she tried to stage the incident as an accident.

The woman claimed that she found the baby drowned in the bucket. However, police investigations confirmed that she was responsible for the infant’s death. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.







