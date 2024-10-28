 Top
Hyderabad: Woman dies, 20 fall ill after eating momos

DC Correspondent
28 Oct 2024 9:08 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Woman dies, 20 fall ill after eating momos
The victims who fell ill after eating momos last Friday, filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Monday.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman died, and 20 others fell ill due to food poisoning after eating momos at a road side food stall in NandiNagar of BanjaraHills, Hyderabad.

A case has been registered by the police on the food stall owner and further investigation is on.
More details awaited.


