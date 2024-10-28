Hyderabad: Woman dies, 20 fall ill after eating momos

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman died, and 20 others fell ill due to food poisoning after eating momos at a road side food stall in NandiNagar of BanjaraHills, Hyderabad.

The victims who fell ill after eating momos last Friday, filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Monday.

A case has been registered by the police on the food stall owner and further investigation is on.

More details awaited.