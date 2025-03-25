Hyderabad MMTS Rape Attempt Case: Suspect in Police Custody

Hyderabad: The railway police took a suspect into custody in connection with an attempt to rape of a woman traveling in an MMTS train on Sunday night.

The suspect has been identified as Jangam Mahesh, a resident of Gowdavelli village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. However, the victim reportedly failed to recognize him when police showed her a photograph of the suspect.

Police have formed four special teams to apprehend the accused. Police are examining the CCTVs footage from Secunderabad to Medchal, covering a 28-km stretch of the train route.

The victim, a native of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh currently resides in Medchal and works for a private company. On Sunday evening, she traveled to Secunderabad to get her mobile phone repaired. She boarded the women’s compartment of an MMTS train at Secunderabad station at 7.15 pm

Around 8.15 pm, when the two other women in the compartment alighted at Alwal station, she was left alone. A miscreant then approached her and allegedly touched her inappropriately. Fearing a rape attempt, the woman jumped out of the moving train near Kompally. Locals found her injured and rushed her to Gandhi Hospital in a 108 ambulance.