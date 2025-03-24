Hyderabad MLC poll schedule: Voting on April 23, results on April 25

Hyderabad: The Election Commission announced the schedule for the Hyderabad Local Bodies MLC elections. The process begins on March 28 with the release of the notification, starting the nomination phase. Candidates have until April 4 to file nominations. Scrutiny will take place on April 7.

The deadline to withdraw nominations is April 9. Voters will head to the polls on April 23. Votes will be counted on April 25, and the results will determine the winners. Major political parties contest the election. The election draws attention.



