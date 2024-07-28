Hyderabad: Missing Software Employee's Body Found at Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: A software employee died by suicide at the Durgam Cheruvu. The victim, Balaji, 25, of Musheerabad, was reportedly under pressure from a woman he was in love with to marry her but was unable to disclose the relationship to his family, police said.



Balaji went missing on July 24, and his body was found on July 25 at Durgam Cheruvu. Police said he went to his officie but did not return home. His phone was switched off. His family filed a complaint with the Raidurgam police.Police found that Balaji left his office at 8.30 pm on July 24. CCTV footage showed him walking towards the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. Police found his body in the lake on Thursday and identified him by his ID card, said Ch Venkanna of the Raidurgfam police.



