Hyderabad: Mishap in Hindustan Unilever factory; 2 dead

Hyderabad: Two persons were electrocuted and four others suffered serious injuries at the Hindustan Unilever factory on Monday afternoon when they were moving an iron ladder that touched an electric wires near the facility's main gate.



The deceased were identified as Gudu Baita, 26 and Puro Manji 25. Both are from Bihar. The injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Balanagar Police registered a case and initiated an investigation. TVCC alleges financial irregularities during BRS regime

Hyderabad: The Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation (TVCC) on Monday alleged severe financial irregularities during the BRS regime. In a press release, TVCC stated there was a gap between the purchase and actual distribution of equipment. Allegations were directed at BRS leaders Koppula Eshwar, T. Harish Rao and Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy.

The TVCC report showed the difference in the funds received and the expenditure incurred.



