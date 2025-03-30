Hyderabad: Miscreants Displaying Firearms in Public Face Jail, Top Cop Tells Youth

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police warned people, especially youth, of stringent action, including jail, if they take videos with firearms in the open.

Banjara Hills police on Friday arrested one Afeezuddin, alias Afeez Pahalwan, 21, from Sanathnagar, and the driver for driving around in a jeep while carrying an air pistol. Azeez posted an insta reel and shared it on social media.

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand told Deccan Chronicle here on Saturday, “This craze to create exclusive reels is bound to land them in trouble. It is illegal and once caught in the act such people’s families would be such to anguish.”

He said that police would not tolerate miscreants displaying firearms and creating panic among the people.

“We will conduct a meeting with firearm dealers and urge them to collect ID proofs of their customers and maintain records. Our special teams will be conducting surprise checks on arms dealers and keep buyers under surveillance,” Anand said.

There has been a high demand for Korean and Chinese air pistols/revolvers made of metal, with wooden hand grips. A civilian with a valid arms licence can use up to .32 calibre revolvers or pistols, an authorised arms dealer said.