Hyderabad: 14-year-old dies after car driven by him overturns, 3 of his friends suffer injuries

Hyderabad: In what can be said to be an alert over not encouraging minors to drive vehicles, a 14-year-old boy died and three others suffered serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling on Shankarpalli-Hyderabad road overturned this morning.

All the four victims are Class X students.

They borrowed a car to go for a morning cricket match.

Police found that the cause of the accident was the car being driven by a minor. A case has been registered against the owner of the car P. Ashok for allowing the teenagers to take his vehicle.