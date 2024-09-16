Hyderabad Metro to Operate Trains Until 1 AM for Immersion Crowd

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) said it would operate its services beyond regular hours for the convenience of people attending the immersion festivities. The last train in all its corridors will leave at 1 am on Wednesday and reach their destinations by 2 am.

According to HMRL, the Khairatabad Metro stations witnessed heavy footfall with 94,000 passengers using it on Saturday with 39,000 entries and 55,000 exits.

The other arrangements by the HMRL include additional security arrangements at Khairatabad and Lakdikapul stations and more ticket counters. Security arrangements are monitored by DSP-rank police officers of HMRL, a press release said.

In order to facilitate and manage this heavy rush in Metro trains in general and at Khairatabad station in particular, HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy held a meeting with L&TMRHL MD K.V.B. Reddy other senior officers and decided to make special arrangements.