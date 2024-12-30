 Top
Hyderabad Metro To Operate Extended Hours on New Year's Eve

Telangana
DC Web Desk
30 Dec 2024 6:42 PM IST
Hyderabad Metro To Operate Extended Hours on New Year’s Eve
Hyderabad Metro To Operate Extended Hours on New Year’s Eve. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro will operate extended hours on New Year’s Eve to facilitate New Year’s celebrations and ensure safe travel for commuters.

HMRL MD Mr NVS Reddy stated that the last train will leave from all terminal stations at 12:30 am and will reach their respective end points by about 1:15 am on 1st January 2025, providing safe and convenient late-night connectivity for passengers.
This initiative underscores Hyderabad Metro's commitment to enhancing passenger convenience during special occasions, he added.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
