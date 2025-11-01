Hyderabad Metro Services to Run from 6 AM to 11 PM Starting November 3

In a move aimed at enhancing commuter convenience, the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have announced revised operational timings effective from November 3, 2025.

Metro services will now operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM from all terminal stations across all lines and on all days of the week.

In an official statement, the Hyderabad Metro Rail urged passengers to plan their travel accordingly and thanked them for their continued cooperation.

The revision is expected to benefit daily commuters and late-evening travelers alike, further strengthening Hyderabad’s reputation for providing safe and efficient public transport.