Hyderabad: Metro Security Guard Killed in Road Mishap

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old security guard at the Victoria Memorial Metro Rail station parking lot in Saroornagar died after being hit by a two-wheeler late on Saturday night. Police said T. Ranjit was crossing the road around 10.30 pm when the speeding vehicle struck him. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The bike rider, who also suffered injuries, is currently under treatment. Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Hoax bomb mail sparks scare at RGIA

Hyderabad: An email claiming that a bomb had been planted on a Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London triggered a security scare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad early on Sunday. The message, sent by an unknown person, alleged that LTTE and ISI members had placed explosives on flight BA277. The alert was received around 2.30 am, following which airport authorities immediately informed the CISF, local police and bomb disposal teams.

After the flight landed, passengers were evacuated and the aircraft was thoroughly checked by CISF and dog squads. No explosive was found, and officials later confirmed the email to be a hoax. Based on a complaint from airport officials, RGIA police registered a case against the unknown sender. “We suspect it was the same individual who sent a similar hoax mail last week that caused a flight diversion,” said RGIA (outpost) inspector S. Kanakaiah.

6 held for murder over garbage route dispute

Hyderabad: The KPHB police arrested six persons for allegedly killing a 58-year-old garbage collector, identified as Boya Nettikallu, following a dispute over garbage collection routes in KPHB Colony, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Boya Raju, Eranna, Boya Naresh, Boya Aluru Urukundappa, Boya Sandu Anil Kumar and Boya Bangi Ramanjaneyulu, all natives of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

Police said Raju had earlier quarrelled with Nettikallu’s son, Hanumanthu, after the latter refused to help him find new work. When Laxmi, Nettikallu’s wife, confronted Raju over his threats, he allegedly took offence.

On the night of November 7, Raju and his associates, after consuming alcohol, went to Nettikallu’s house and vandalised two parked vehicles. “When Nettikallu objected, they attacked him with an iron jack rod and sticks, killing him on the spot. His wife and sons were also assaulted,” said KPHB inspector S. Rajashekhar Reddy.

Police later arrested three accused on November 8 and the remaining three on November 10, seizing a jack rod, wooden sticks and five mobile phones.

Glass carrier overturns on ORR

Hyderabad: Traffic was briefly disrupted on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Medchal on Monday morning after a goods carrier overturned. Preliminary reports said the vehicle, which was transporting glass sheets to Andhra Pradesh, overturned when one of its rear tyres burst near the Medchal exit point. The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to flip and scatter glass across the road. The debris slowed traffic until ORR patrol staff arrived and cleared the wreckage with a crane. Police said there were no serious injuries.

Child run over near home in Shastripuram

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old Class 2 student was killed after being run over by a mini-lorry in Shastripuram, Mailardevpally, on Sunday evening. The accident occurred just 500 meters from his home, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, the child was heading to a nearby park with friends when the lorry hit him near a turning. “The driver failed to notice him and kept moving,” said investigating officer Sheikh Abdullah.

The boy sustained grievous injuries and died while being shifted to the hospital. The driver, Gulam Rasool, was caught by locals and handed over to the police after being beaten. CCTV footage showed the lorry navigating a narrow lane at the time of the accident.

Police said notices had been issued to the driver and the vehicle was seized for inspection.