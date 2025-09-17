Hyderabad Metro Rail In Need Of More Train Sets, Coaches

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail continues to face a space crunch, with commuters struggling to find room even during non-peak hours. Despite earlier assurances of adding 10 new train sets to its fleet, the promise remains unfulfilled, leaving passengers to battle overcrowding daily. The situation worsens during the rains, when the Metro becomes the preferred mode of transport, but passengers describe the commute as a “horror journey.”

The debate over Hyderabad Metro’s financial health has added to the uncertainty. Sources said L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd., which operates the project, has been pressing the government for support and has even hinted at exiting the venture. Meanwhile, no orders have been placed yet for the new train sets. In contrast, Kolkata Metro recently added 16 coaches imported from China.

This November, Hyderabad Metro Rail will complete eight years of service. With a daily ridership crossing five lakh, the demand for additional trains and six-coach sets has grown steadily. Commuters say the Metro has become indispensable during heavy rains and harsh summers, sparing them from traffic congestion.

In January, L&TMRHL had announced plans to procure 10 new trains of three coaches each. Once placed, the order would take 18 months to be fulfilled. However, sources said no progress has been made so far.

Former managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail, N.V.S. Reddy, who played a key role in developing the project, earlier noted that Hyderabad is the only city in the country that deploys its entire fleet daily. All 57 train sets are currently in use to meet the high demand.