Hyderabad Metro Rail encourages skywalks for easy entry, exit

Hyderabad: In a move to enhancing commuter convenience and promote public transport, Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities are encouraging commercial and residential complexes near their stations to build skywalks connecting directly to the station premises.

The initiative aims to reduce foot traffic on busy roads and provide easy access to offices, malls, and housing communities.

Officials highlighted ongoing constructions, including a skywalk from Dr Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Station to Phoenix Landmark Mall, and another from LB Nagar Station to the Vasavi Anandanilayam complex — a 25-acre development featuring 12 towers of 33 floors each. Talks are also underway for similar connections at Nagole, Durgam Cheruvu, and Kukatpally stations.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has skywalks at Punjagutta, Hitec City, and Irrum Manzil stations, offering entry to adjacent malls. Additionally, a link between JBS and Parade Ground stations spares commuters from crossing traffic-heavy roads, while a modern skywalk from Raidurg Metro Station to Raheja Mindspace Complex caters to international offices in 11 towers.

Authorities noted the success of the circular skywalk built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at Uppal Junction, which connects the Uppal Metro Station to surrounding roads and eases pedestrian movement.

In line with the state government’s focus on reducing both road congestion and air pollution, the recent Comprehensive Mobility Planning meeting — attended by HMRL and the HMDA metropolitan commissioner — endorsed the expansion of skywalk infrastructure from metro stations to nearby commercial and residential developments.