Hyderabad metro phase-II needs intensive appraisal process: Centre

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday clarified that the proposal related to Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 project having five corridors sent by Telangana government needs to undergo intensive appraisal process at different level in Central government as per relevant provisions of extant policy and approval.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal said Telangana government has submitted proposal of Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 project having five corridors as per financing option contained in para E(iii) of the Metro Policy-2017 extending the existing operational line of Metro Phase-1 project implemented under PPP model.

In the present form, the proposal needs to undergo intensive appraisal process at different levels in Central government as per relevant provisions of extant policy and approval of project depends upon outcome of such appraisal process and availability of resources, he explained.

In his question, Shetkar sought to know whether Telangana government has sent Phase-II proposals for Hyderabad Metro Rail Projects for two corridors - BHEL-Lakdikapul and Nagole – LB Nagar covering 26 km with estimates of Rs. 9,100 crore and Airport Metro Corridor from Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport covering 32 km for Rs. 6,250 crore with the request for some modifications to cater to a much larger section of the commuters and to spur equitable growth in all parts of the city.

He also wanted details and the action taken so far with respect to the project.