Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 Gets Nod

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet on Saturday approved the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project, a significant expansion aimed at addressing connectivity needs across the city. The project, estimated to cost ₹24,200 crore, will span 76.4 kilometres and cover the five major corridors of Nagole-Shamshabad, Raidurg-Kokapet, MGBS-Chandrayangutta, Miyapur-Patancheru, and LB Nagar-Hayathnagar.

The Cabinet meeting, headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, approved the detailed project report (DPR) for Phase-2, with plans to execute the project through a public-private partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with the Centre.

The DPR will be referred to the Centre for final approval. This Cabinet meeting, which lasted over five-and-a-half hours, was marked by multiple decisions with far-reaching impacts for the state’s infrastructure, welfare, and administrative landscape.

The Cabinet also decided to clear one pending DA instalment for employees and pensioners, out of five which are pending, and to resolve the problems of employees and unemployed on account of controversial GOs 317 and 46 issued by previous BRS government. A special resolution will be brought before the Legislative Assembly to resolve legal matters tied to these GOs.

The Cabinet cleared the sanctioning of 3,500 Indiramma houses to every Assembly constituency as a Diwali gift to the poor and homeless. Allotment letters will be distributed to beneficiaries on November 2.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions, information minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that gram sabhas and ward sabhas would be held across local governments to ensure transparent selection of beneficiaries,

The Cabinet decided that the caste census would be completed before November 30. The caste census, scheduled to begin between November 4 and 5, will involve 80,000 enumerators. BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar noted that each enumerator would cover approximately 150 households.

The Cabinet gave the nod for a comprehensive ₹28,000 crore initiative to construct new roads and repair existing ones across villages, municipalities, and state highways over four years. The project will be executed in a phased manner through the PPP model, with particular emphasis on connecting rural areas to district and state hubs through double and four-lane roads.

The Cabinet approved the relocation of the Osmania General Hospital to the Police Grounds in Goshamahal, a 32-acre site chosen to meet the hospital’s growing needs. The Cabinet approved the allocation of 211 acres in Mulug for establishing a Central Tribal University.

Recognising the silt build-up in reservoirs and the resulting loss of water capacity, the Cabinet approved a pilot desilting project, beginning with the Kadem project.

The Gachibowli stadium has been allocated for the Young India Sports University.

To address irregularities in paddy milling, the state will implement a grading system for rice mills based on their performance. The decision includes a ban on defaulters who fail to return rice stocks post-milling. Mills in compliance will be allowed to mill paddy stocks with bank guarantees as security.

Srinivas Reddy dismissed reports that the Cabinet had approved allotment of land to actor and TD MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for setting up a film studio in Hyderabad. Srinivas Reddy said no such proposal was discussed in the Cabinet meeting.