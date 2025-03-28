Hyderabad Metro MD among 177 retired staff to be relieved by March 31

Hyderabad:Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director N.V.S. Reddy is among 177 retired employees whose extended services in the department of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) will be terminated by March 31, following a directive from the state government.

However, the order allows departments to retain retired staff beyond the deadline only with new approval from the competent authority, supported by proper justification.



The decision comes in the wake of fresh orders issued on Thursday by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, instructing all Secretariat departments, heads of departments (HoDs), and government agencies to terminate the services of retired personnel working on reappointment, contract, or outsourcing basis by the end of the current financial year.



The directive applies to retired officers and staff, regardless of their method of re-engagement or remuneration, working in Secretariat departments, corporations, boards, and other government agencies across the state.

The previous BRS government had extended the services of a large number of retired employees across departments, leading to a considerable financial burden on the state exchequer. After taking charge in December 2023, the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy initiated a review of such appointments.

Officials were tasked with identifying retired staff employed across all departments and discontinuing their services where they were deemed unnecessary.



A significant concentration of such extensions was found in the MA&UD department during the tenure of former minister K.T. Rama Rao. Notably, N.V.S. Reddy, who had retired on June 30, 2016, was given repeated service extensions, with his current term scheduled to continue until June 30, 2025, before the latest government order.