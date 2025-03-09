Hyderabad Metro Facilitates Green Channel for Live Heart Transportation

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of efficiency and coordination, Hyderabad Metro Rail created a dedicated Green Channel on 8th March 2025 at 8:30 PM. The corridor facilitated the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission.

We covered 22 kms distance in 25 minutes crossing 18 stations (From Nagole Metro Statiom to Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro Station), achieving an extraordinary feat.

This extraordinary effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, all under the supervision of the attending doctors.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) remains committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure.