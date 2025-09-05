Hyderabad Metro Extends Services for Ganesh Immersion

Hyderabad: To facilitate smooth travel during Ganesh Immersion celebrations, Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced extended operational hours. The first train will run on September 6 at 6:00 AM, while the last train will depart from all terminal stations at 1:00 AM on September 7.

The initiative aims to ease the commute for devotees participating in Ganesh immersion processions across the city. Hyderabad Metro Rail officials assured that additional arrangements are being made to handle the festive rush and ensure passenger safety.

With this extension, devotees can celebrate without worry, as the Metro services remain available late into the night to support the city’s biggest festival.







