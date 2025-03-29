Hyderabad Metro Extends Last Train Timings to 11:45 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail is preparing for a surge in ridership this summer past the five-lakh mark and has extended the time of the last train departure from all terminal stations to 11.45 pm, Monday to Friday, starting April 1. On Sundays, the first train will now depart at 7 am from all terminal stations.

In light of increasing student usage, the popular student pass scheme — where students pay for 20 trips but receive 30 — has been extended for another year, through March 31, 2026.

The announcements coincided with the conclusion of the Hyderabad Metro Art Fest at Irrum Manzil. N.V.S. Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), told the gathering that Hyderabad Metro Rail was a catalyst for urban transformation and community enrichment. “By integrating cultural initiatives into our transit ecosystem, we reinforce public transport’s role as a space for engagement, inclusivity, and civic pride.”