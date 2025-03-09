Hyderabad Metro Enables Swift Donor Heart Transport

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad Metro Rail created a green channel for the quick transport of a donor heart for transportation on Saturday. The donor heart was taken from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills.

A statement said the team covered 22 km in 25 minutes, crossing 18 stations, from Nagole to the Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

According to the report, the ambulance carrying the heart reached the Nagole station at 8.12 pm. It travelled to the Jubilee Hills station at 8.35 pm and finally reached Apollo Hospitals at 8.40 pm.

