Hyderabad Metro Commissions 1.2 Mw Solar Power Plant

9 Feb 2026 10:19 PM IST

New facility raises renewable energy share to about 16 per cent

Chief Electrical Inspector D.V.S. Raju, was inaugurated the Solar plant for Hyderabad Metro Rail. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail on Saturday commissioned its second solar power plant with a capacity of 1.2 MW at its Uppal depot. Officials said that with the new facility, the share of renewable energy in overall power consumption had risen to approximately 16 per cent.

The plant was inaugurated by D.V.S. Raju, chief electrical inspector for Hyderabad Metro Rail, who also inspected the facility. With this, HMR’s installed solar capacity has increased from 11.19 MW to 12.41 MW.

