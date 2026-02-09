Hyderabad Metro Commissions 1.2 Mw Solar Power Plant

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail on Saturday commissioned its second solar power plant with a capacity of 1.2 MW at its Uppal depot. Officials said that with the new facility, the share of renewable energy in overall power consumption had risen to approximately 16 per cent.

The plant was inaugurated by D.V.S. Raju, chief electrical inspector for Hyderabad Metro Rail, who also inspected the facility. With this, HMR’s installed solar capacity has increased from 11.19 MW to 12.41 MW.