Hyderabad Metro Announces Paid Parking at Nagole and Miyapur Stations

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 Sep 2024 6:01 PM GMT
Hyderabad Metro Announces Paid Parking at Nagole and Miyapur Stations
Hyderabad Metro Rail said it would impose paid parking at the stations at Nagole and Miyapur from October 6. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:Hyderabad Metro Rail said it would impose paid parking at the stations at Nagole and Miyapur from October 6. The HMRL management made it clear on Monday that the fee was being charged to provide additional amenities to passengers

The proposal had drawn protests from users earlier.

HMRL said these parking spaces will offer a range of convenience and security, separate parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, bio-toilets, lighting for evening hours, and CCTV coverage. Also on offer were clean drinking water, lane identification for easy parking and access, designated parking spaces for women, senior citizens and the differently-abled.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Metro Rail Paid Parking Nagole Miyapur Stations 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
