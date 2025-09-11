Hyderabad Medak Highway Inundated in Cloudburst

Medak: Heavy rains in the undivided Medak district on Thursday severely disrupted daily life. Highways and other roads were inundated, making travel impossible for residents. Several low-lying areas in Medak town and nearby regions were submerged as water overflowed from tanks. To ensure students’ safety, officials shifted them to safer locations in Medak and Narayankhed.

The district recorded the highest rainfall of 176.5 mm in Medak, 135 mm in Rajpally, and 88.5 mm in Kulcharam mandal. Officials confirmed that the downpour was caused by a cloudburst. Residential colonies and shopping areas were flooded, while the Medak-Hyderabad main road was submerged, leaving two-wheelers, autos, and vans stranded in the water.

Several mandals, including Medak, Ramayampet, Havelighanpur, Tekmal, Pedda Shankarampet, Alladurgam, Papannapet, and Narsingi, received heavy rainfall. In Medak town, residents of Gandhinagar, Sainagar, Venkateshnagar, and Fathenagar colonies faced severe flooding. A continuous downpour of nearly three and a half hours brought life to a standstill.

District collector Rahul Raj inspected the SC Development Department Boys’ Hostel at the district headquarters, as well as the Government Junior College and Girls’ Polytechnic College, which were inundated due to the heavy rains.

The collector said the weather department had forecast heavy rainfall in the district for the next two days and advised people to remain cautious for at least three days. He appealed to residents to follow safety measures, assuring them that permanent solutions would be considered, particularly for hostels and colleges built in low-lying areas where rainwater accumulates.

He urged the public to avoid crossing low-lying causeways, bridges, or overflowing streams. He added that revenue, police, and panchayat raj officials were working together to alert people, and temporary repairs had been carried out on ponds, causeways, and bridges damaged in previous floods.

The collector said steps were being taken to evacuate people from low-lying areas in municipalities to safer locations. He added that proposals for permanent works to tackle such disasters had already been submitted to the government.

He further assured that precautionary measures were being taken to ensure schools do not face difficulties due to the rains. Dilapidated school buildings that had collapsed or were in dangerous condition had been identified, and permanent works are being planned to address these issues.