Hyderabad Mayor lauds sanitation workers for keeping city clean during immersion

Telangana
M Srinivas
18 Sep 2024 7:06 AM GMT
Hyderabad Mayor lauds sanitation workers for keeping city clean during immersion
City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Wednesday appreciated the GHMC sanitation workers for working seamlessly to keep the city clean during the immersion of Ganesh idols since the commencement of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival on September 7 (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Wednesday appreciated the GHMC sanitation workers for working seamlessly to keep the city clean during the immersion of Ganesh idols since the commencement of Vinayaka Chaturthi festival on September 7.

“A great fete, GHMC teams worked seamlessly to keep the city clean. Almost 12,500 sanitation workers worked round-the-clock to clear the garbage on procession routes,” she said. The GHMC officers distributed food and water to the devotees who are waiting for immersion. “Kudos to each and every employee of GHMC who are on field,” she said.

The GHMC has deployed vehicles and sanitation workers to clear garbage at the immersion points and the routes where the police permitted immersion of Ganesh idols.


