Hyderabad Mayor and Deputy Mayor Celebrate Budget Boost with Festivities

Hyderabad: Congress corporators including Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy celebrated the `3,065 crore Budget allocation by the state government. They burnt crackers, performed ksheera abhishekam by pouring milk on the portrait of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, distributed sweets and celebrated the allocation. They later met the Chief Minister and thanked him.





