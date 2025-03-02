Hyderabad marks LGBTQ+ History Month

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad’s queer community processed the closure of Mitr Clinic following the cutting off of USAID funds, the LGBTQ+ History Month UK and Liberty Rebellion anniversary was being commemorated in the city. While the evening was a celebration of advocacy and resilience, the discussions pointed out to ongoing challenges in representation, policy and access to resources.

“There is no single pattern of progress,” said Nalini Raghuraman, political economy adviser at the British Deputy High Commission, said on Friday last. “In India, as in the UK, decriminalisation was an important step, but the real change happens when people feel safe to exist as themselves.”

She also stated that while there has been an increase in public support, many advocacy efforts remain scattered which limit their reach. “Many groups function separately when their causes overlap. If they come together, the impact could be much stronger,” she added.

Krishna Jyothi, journalist and writer, spoke about the early days of LGBTQ+ movements in India, outlining the first legal challenges and public demonstrations. “People often forget how much it took to get here,” she said.

“It started with small protests, reports on harassment, and eventually, petitions that forced a conversation on rights.” In an event on Friday, tributes were paid to such efforts, with a lifetime achievement award presented to LGBTQ+ activists K. Shanti Priya from Visakhapatnam and Gurramkonda Krishna from Hyderabad for their work in HIV prevention and community welfare.

Filmmaker Sunil Kumar Reddy, part of the panel discussion along with veteran actor L.B. Sriram, spoke about how transgender individuals have been portrayed in cinema. “Earlier, I only saw them at traffic signals asking for money. I never imagined the depth of their experiences,” said Reddy. “That changed when I had the chance to actually meet and talk to members of the community.”

He said that while some films have attempted to tell authentic stories, many still rely on caricatures rather than real representation.

CEO of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty Divya Devarajan joined the discussion virtually. “Even getting a certificate that recognises their gender can be a battle,” she said, explaining the need for institutional support. She mentioned that the government had introduced halfway homes and employment schemes while also allocating funds specifically for transgender welfare. “There are more options now than a few years ago, but acceptance at a social level is still difficult,” she said.