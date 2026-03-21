Hyderabad Marks Cherished Festival With Prayer, Resilience, Hope

Hyderabad:The celebrations of Id-ul-Fitr represent the core spirit of Hyderabad. It is not merely a festival restricted to religious customs, but a day when families embrace food, culture and inclusiveness. Yet this year, the festive mood has been subdued in the shadow of conflict in West Asia and the ongoing LPG crisis.

M.A. Faiz Khan, scion of the Paigah family, reflected: “On this blessed day, we bow our heads in gratitude to the Almighty for His countless blessings. As Id is being observed in a more subdued and reflective spirit this year, our hearts are heavy with the suffering caused by conflicts around the world… May He fill our hearts with compassion, bring comfort to those who suffer, and spread happiness, unity, and harmony across all His creation.”



Sahebzadi Feroze Jahan Begum, great-granddaughter of Nizam VII, said Id symbolises togetherness and gratitude but added, “Due to the current global climate it makes celebrating without reflection difficult.”



Entrepreneur Hasnain Saberi described this year’s Id as gentler and more intimate, sustained through video calls with loved ones abroad. Faisal Amoodi echoed the sentiment, stressing prayers for those overseas in sensitive regions.



Businessman Mustafa Alam Khan noted subdued celebrations due to conflict and fuel shortages, while students Mohhamed Pathan Pasha and Jamila Meccawala said families are cutting back on traditional dishes amid uncertainty.



Subdued or not, Hyderabad continues to mark one of its most cherished festivals with prayer, resilience and hope.

